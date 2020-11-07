Wayne Nelson Thompson, Sr., 62, departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Hospice of the Chesapeake House, after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Preston Thompson. He leaves to cherish his memories his biological mother, Emma Pack; Significant Other for over 11 years, Jean Yvonne Johnson; son, Wayne Nelson Thompson, Jr.; daughter, Monica Sarah Moss; brothers, Kelvin Makell (Gwenda), Terry Makell, Steve Smothers (Lynn), Dale Smothers, and Theodore Gray (Tonya); sister, Sheila Farmer (Marvin); two grandsons, Carter Dylan Hadley and Caiden Noah Hadley; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at William Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; followed by the Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., which can be viewed on Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82746519355
.