Wayne Patterson of Edgewater, MD, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. Wayne was born to the late Walter K. and Mae Fannie Patterson in the District of Columbia on February 18, 1938. Wayne was a devoted father, brother and grandfather and is survived by his daughter, Brenda Farris; two sisters, Doretta (Bob) Giannetti and Roxie (Jim) Simmons; his long time companion, Patsy Russ and three grandchildren (Dominic, Alexis and Zachary Balbirer). Wayne loved his work as a house painter which he did for over 60 years. He loved helping others in any way he could and bringing smiles to all. Wayne will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.



