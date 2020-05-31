Wayne Patterson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Patterson of Edgewater, MD, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. Wayne was born to the late Walter K. and Mae Fannie Patterson in the District of Columbia on February 18, 1938. Wayne was a devoted father, brother and grandfather and is survived by his daughter, Brenda Farris; two sisters, Doretta (Bob) Giannetti and Roxie (Jim) Simmons; his long time companion, Patsy Russ and three grandchildren (Dominic, Alexis and Zachary Balbirer). Wayne loved his work as a house painter which he did for over 60 years. He loved helping others in any way he could and bringing smiles to all. Wayne will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved