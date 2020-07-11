1/
Wayne Smith
{ "" }
Wayne Smith, of Pasadena, MD, passed away at the age of 56 on July 4, 2020. He was the son of Patricia Smith and the late Kenneth Smith. Wayne worked as a carpenter for many years where he often did the finishing touches in newly built houses. He enjoyed building furniture as well. Wayne was a passionate and skilled cook. He would cook meals for friends or host gatherings with family and friends. In his younger years, Wayne enjoyed crabbing. For those who knew Wayne, he could be loud but was funny, like to laugh, yet kept a strong determination throughout his long health battles. In addition to his father, Wayne is preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Kurchock. In addition to his mother, Wayne is survived by his son, Adam Smith; his daughter whom he had a special bond, Amber Smith; brother, Kenneth Smith and several friends who will dearly miss him. Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Maryland concerning gatherings, services for Wayne will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Memories & Condolences

July 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
