Wayne Williams, Sr., 71, a lifelong resident of Pasadena, MD, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Mr. Williams was born on April 3, 1949 in Baltimore, MD to the late William III and Anna Williams. Wayne had a successful and fulfilling career as a mechanic from the age of 16 up until he retired at age 62. However, automobiles were not just his job - they were his passion. He loved cars so much that he built his own hot rods, became a longtime member of a Hot Rod Club, and even bought model cars that he would fix up and give to his kids. In addition to his love for cars, he was also a motorcycle enthusiast and loved spending time with his dogs. And Thanksgiving will never be the same without his "Pie Run" to Southern Maryland. In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his brothers, Bob and John Williams. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Lola Williams; sons, Wayne Williams, Jr., Donald J. Williams (Carrie), and David Lee Schaeffer; daughters, Deborah Gean Veasel and Cheryl Ann Herbst; brother, William "Bill" Williams; 7 grandchildren;12 great-grandchildren; and his dogs, Abbi and Hannah. Family and friends may visit on Monday, June 15 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 35 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside. For online condolences and information about livestreaming, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.