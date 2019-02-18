Rochester, NY. Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at age 64 after a courageous battle. Pastor Thomas was the Senior Pastor of New Bethel CME Church and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the U.S. Air Force. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Marilyn; their two sons, Richard Kayeen (Monee) and Daniel Weldon Thomas; grandchildren, Zion and Weldon Kayeen; his mother, Peggy Thomas; father, James Thomas; brothers, Levon (Tammy) and Jshon (Gary) Thomas; sisters, Sandra and Valerie Thomas; many other relatives.Celebration of Life and Legacy, Wednesday, 12PM (visitation begins at 9AM) at Israel Metropolitan CME Church, 557 Randolph Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Omega Service will be held at 11:30AM). Inurnment, Arlington National Cemetery. For the full obituary please visit our website: www.dmwilliamsfuneralhome.org
