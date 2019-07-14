Wesley Bodin (1930 - 2019)
  • "Dear Family, I am saddened by your loss. Wes and I became..."
    - Barbara Hayes
Wesley J. Bodin Jr. (89) of Chester MD died July 10, 2019. Beloved father of the late David Bodin; the late Michael Bodin (Cindy); Leslie Hinkle (Steve); Joseph Bodin. Brother of Mary Ann Scalisi, Daniel Bodin; Larry Bodin; Merlin Bodin; Grandfather of Lauren Bodin (Fern) and Matthew Hinkle. Visitation Monday July 15, 2-4 pm & 6-8 pm Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home Chester MD. Funeral Mass Tuesday July 16 at 10 am St Andrews by the Bay Church, Annapolis MD. Burial at 2:30 pm Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 14, 2019
