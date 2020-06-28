Wesley Whitin Saunders, 87, of Crownsville, MD and Key West, FL died at home on June 3, 2020. Wes was born February 11, 1933 in Manila, Philippines, the son of Willard Arthur Saunders and Eleanore Kyle Saunders. As a boy growing up in a Navy family, Wes had by the age of 18 already seen a good bit of the world. He followed in his father's footsteps to the U.S. Naval Academy graduating in 1955 with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering. He served 26 years on active duty, including 3 ships and 4 submarines. While in Submarine School in New London, CT, he met Ann Stoddard who was attending Connecticut College. They married in 1958. In 1962 he became the first language exchange officer to the Brazilian Naval Academy. While stationed in Hawaii he worked with SEATO and ANZUS. Later in his career, he had an assignment with NATO in Lisbon, Portugal. His many duty stations included Hawaii, Key West, Brazil, Portugal and Washington D.C. After retiring from the Navy in 1981 he held positions in ITT Worldcom and Northern Telecom in trade related business development. In 1988, Wes and Ann retired to their home in Crownsville, MD, where he resided until his death. He stayed active in local community affairs. He enjoyed tennis, sailing, gardening, Navy football, and especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann, sister Eleanore Sunderland, son Willard (Scarlet), daughters Caroline (George) Hahn and Ellen (Paul) Ingrao, and nine grandchildren. Services will be held at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium at a later date. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.