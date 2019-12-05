Wheeler Wallis (Wheezy, Squeegle, Archie Bunker) Hatch, age 80, died at his residence in Mount Dora, Florida on December 1, 2019 of complications of a stroke. Born in Takoma Park, MD on December 8, 1938, he graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1957 and majored in Business Management at the University of Baltimore. He served in the US Army Signal Corps from 1960-63, attaining the rank of Sp4E4. He worked for DCA/DISA, Comsec Planning and Policy, and NSA. He was a scratch handicap golfer and team lacrosse captain, and in his spare time, he enjoyed golf, boating, lacrosse and civil war history. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kim Hai Hatch; children Patrick Hatch of Stockholm, Sweden, Lonnie Morin Hatch of Las Vegas and Trinh Pham of Garden Grove; siblings Edward Hatch of Towson, Robert Hatch of Annapolis and Ann Katherin Pettersson of New Mexico; three grandchildren, and his former wife, Kerstin Olesdotter Romer. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Saturday, December 7 from 10:30-12:30 at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD. A graveside funeral service will be on Saturday at 1 PM at Our Lady of the Fields Cemetery, 1070 Cecil Avenue, Millersville, MD. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019