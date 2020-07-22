Whitney Charlotte Downs of Edgewater, Md. passed away on July 9th in Baltimore, Md. She is the daughter of Rosemary Braun and the late Jonathan Weldon Downs, Sr. (Buck). She is survived by two sisters, Leanna Braun and Cherish Kent; four brothers, Jonathan, Jr. and Brandon Downs; Stanley and Jeremiah Kent ; Grandmother Sarah Braun; aunts, Nelsa Brown, Gladys Downs, and Tammie Braun; uncles, Earl Downs, Sr. and Raymond Braun, and a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins, family and friends. Visitation will begin 10:00AM followed by the funeral service, 11:00AM at William Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, Md. Covid-19 restrictions apply.



