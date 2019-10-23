Wilbur Nelson Baumann, III of Chester, Md passed away peacefully with family on October 20, 2019 at his home. He was 70. Born on September 6, 1949 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Dr. Wilbur Nelson Baumann, Jr. and Mary Howard Simmons Baumann, long time residents of Cambridge, MD. After serving in the Army in Vietnam, earning a bronze star for valor in combat, Wil attended and graduated from Clemson University, remaining a lifelong avid Tigers fan. In 1990 he formed the consulting firm of Basile Baumann Prost & Associates in Annapolis, successfully guiding the U.S. Navy in building modernized base housing throughout the nation until his retirement in 2006. Growing up on and around the Eastern Shore and Chesapeake Bay, Wil had a powerful connection to the water. From his youth riding the mail boat to Hoopers Island with his physician father providing medical care to island bound watermen and their families to piloting his own cruisers from the Bay to the Carolinas. Wil and his wife Teresa spent the past 12 years overlooking Eastern Bay to the joy of friends and family they frequently entertained. Wil had expert knowledge of Eastern Shore artists, wood boat and decoy builders and was always pleased to share his knowledge and collections. In recent years he became an avid poker player. He was a member of the VFW, the Clemson Alumni Association, and had served as president of the Southwind homeowners association. He is survived by his wife Teresa Baumann of Chester, MD; sister Mary Howard Scott; nieces Molly Scott (Kevin Caldwell) ; Susanna Scott (Eric Gewirtz); nephew Nat (Dorothy) Scott ; Danielle Anne Peruchi; and 5 great nieces and nephews; and special loving friend Arianna Larrimore. A service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at noon at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD, where friends and family may visit from 10 am – 12 pm. Memorial contributions can be made in Wil's name to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or the , 31 Hopkins Plz, Ste 1229, Baltimore, MD 21201 Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019