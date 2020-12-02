Mr. Wilbur Daniel Parks was born on December 19, 1936 in Pennsylvania to the late Wilbur K. and Helen M. Parks. He has been a resident of Pasadena for 31 years. Wilbur drove a truck for Coca Cola for 33 years. In his spare time, Wilbur enjoyed scratch offs and doing yard work. He took great pride in his cars and kept pictures his rigs. He earned many driver awards over the years. Wilbur was the guy who always put others first. He was devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. Mr. Wilbur Daniel Parks passed away in Baltimore-Washington Medical Center on November 29, 2020. In addition to his parents, Wilbur was preceded in death by his grandson Ryan Wilbur Hartline. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years Jo Neal Parks, daughters Celeste Becker of Pasadena and Kimberly Hubbard of Glen Burnie, his sisters Daranda Sherman of Baltimore and Barbara McNeal of Baltimore, his grandson Austin Ryan Becker and many friends. Friends may call on the family Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 10 AM – 1 PM with funeral services 1 PM, at Pasadena Assembly of God, 206 Pleasantview Ave., Pasadena MD 21122. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pasadena Assembly of God.



