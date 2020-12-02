1/1
Wilbur Daniel Parks
1936 - 2020
Mr. Wilbur Daniel Parks was born on December 19, 1936 in Pennsylvania to the late Wilbur K. and Helen M. Parks. He has been a resident of Pasadena for 31 years. Wilbur drove a truck for Coca Cola for 33 years. In his spare time, Wilbur enjoyed scratch offs and doing yard work. He took great pride in his cars and kept pictures his rigs. He earned many driver awards over the years. Wilbur was the guy who always put others first. He was devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. Mr. Wilbur Daniel Parks passed away in Baltimore-Washington Medical Center on November 29, 2020. In addition to his parents, Wilbur was preceded in death by his grandson Ryan Wilbur Hartline. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years Jo Neal Parks, daughters Celeste Becker of Pasadena and Kimberly Hubbard of Glen Burnie, his sisters Daranda Sherman of Baltimore and Barbara McNeal of Baltimore, his grandson Austin Ryan Becker and many friends. Friends may call on the family Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 10 AM – 1 PM with funeral services 1 PM, at Pasadena Assembly of God, 206 Pleasantview Ave., Pasadena MD 21122. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pasadena Assembly of God.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Pasadena Assembly of God
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pasadena Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home - Glen Burnie
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
December 1, 2020
Growing up with Kim & as best friends for 45 years, you were like my second dad. I loved you and know you are with our Lord.
Kim Roberts
