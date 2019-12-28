Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM St Martin's Lutheran Church Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Will Worcester Petty of Annapolis, Maryland passed away on December 21, 2019. A native of Annapolis, Will was born to Susan and David Petty on September 3, 1989, the younger of two children. Will grew up in Annapolis, graduating from Annapolis High School in 2007. After high school, Will studied golf course management at Colorado Mountain College, Steamboat Springs, CO before returning to Annapolis to live with his parents. Will's many interests included all things sports including downhill skiing, golf, hiking outdoors and nature. Will was a kind and gentle young man, devoted to family and friends. He will be remembered as a loving person who freely gave help to anyone who needed it. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Will is survived by his parents as well as by his brother, John Petty, and by extended family members, all of whom loved him dearly. A memorial service will be held at St Martin's Lutheran Church in Annapolis at 11am on Saturday, December 28, 2019. There will be a reception in the Fellowship Hall for a time of sharing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Will's name may be made to NAMI Anne Arundel County (National Alliance on Mental Illness) or Dublin Women's Club Beach, PO Box 121, Dublin, NH 03444.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019

