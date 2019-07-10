Willard "Abe" Abe passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on the afternoon of June 28, 2019. Mr. Abe was born March 6, 1939 in Wiley Ford, West Virginia. He is survived by his loving wife, Patty Abe; son Alan Abe and his wife Christine, daughter Denise Probst and husband Tom; six grandchildren: Aislinn, Trent, Emily, Olivia, Alexis and Donovan, and his brother Ronald Abe and his wife Loretta. Abe officially retired from the NSA in 2003 after 36 years of Federal Service, though he never really retired working varies jobs at the Agency until March of this year. His interests, likes and hobbies centered around God, family and country. On most days, he could be found in the bleachers proudly supporting and cheering on his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle and caring man who always put others first. Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Lasting Tributes at 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis MD 21401. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m at Weems Creek Baptist Church at 600 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD, with reception to follow.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 10, 2019