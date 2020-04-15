Willard Riley Phillips, Jr. (Will), 78, of Crofton, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Karen, three children from his first marriage, Grace Smeallie, Robin Quinn, and Willard Phillips, III all of South Carolina, as well as Lauren Phillips of Crofton. Will is also survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a sister. He was predeceased by his parents, one brother, and three sisters. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020