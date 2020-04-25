Guest Book View Sign Service Information R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME 245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE. Hampton , VA 23669-4100 (757)-723-3191 Send Flowers Obituary

William A. Hopkins, 92, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Annapolis, MD. Mr. Hopkins, "Bill", " Uncle Billy", "Styx", was born September 4, 1927 to Grover C. Hopkins and Margaret Tyree Hopkins. Bill graduated from Hampton High School in Hampton, VA, his hometown, and from Elon College, now University, in North Carolina. At Elon, as a student leader, he was chosen for a place in Who's Who among students in American Universities and Colleges. He received a Master's in Elementary Education from William and Mary. He also served in the United States Army. During Bill's career as an elementary school headmaster and teacher, he served at The Robert Sugden Private School in Hampton, VA, Landon School in Washington DC, Key School in Annapolis, MD, Folger-McKinsey School in Severna Park, MD, Eastport School in Annapolis, MD and Belvedere Elementary School in Arnold, MD. Bill will be remembered for his passion for performance art, especially opera, theater, musical theater and circus art. He loved joke telling, storytelling, and entertaining children with his magic tricks. In his later years, he formed close bonds with those he met through the Senior Centers in and around Annapolis, his work at the Annapolis Visitors Center, his trips to Dover Downs and his beloved bridge clubs. He maintained close relationships with many of his former students for decades. Bill loved to cook and was a true epicurean. Bill was predeceased by his siblings, Margaret H. West, Grover C. Hopkins, Jr., Charles S. Hopkins and John E. Hopkins. He was also predeceased by his nephew Sean Hopkins. Bill is survived by his cousin Marion Tyree Johnson of Loveland, CO; his nieces, Nancy Hopkins of Charlottesville, VA, Janelle W. Larkin of Lynch Station, VA, Irene W. Jones of Idaho Falls, ID and Esther H. Barnes of Yorktown, VA; his nephews, Kevin Hopkins of Charlottesville, VA and Charles S. Hopkins, Jr., of Hampton, VA, as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a host of loyal friends made over his lifetime. At Bill's request there will be no service of remembrance. His body was donated to the Maryland State Anatomical Board. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19, there are no plans to receive family and friends, at this time. Expressions of sympathy, stories, remembrances and your kind thoughts would be treasured by the family, care of the funeral home, R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 South Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA 23669. Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Elon University with the following notation: William Andrew Hopkins Endowed Scholarship in memory of Margaret Tyree Hopkins. Address: Elon University, Office of University Advancement, 2600 Campus Box, Elon, NC 27244. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

