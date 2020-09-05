1/
William A. Mike Jr.
On September 3, 2020 William A. Mike Jr. Beloved father of Laurie Mike and significant other Thomas Egeberg Jr. and Kelly Lee and husband Jason and their mother Bonnie Mike. Companion of Paula Currie. Dear son of the late William A. Sr. & Anna L. Mike Cherished grandfather of Shelby and Kelsey Lee. Brother of Steven Mike and wife Jan. Survived by other relatives and friends. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy. on Tuesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Service on Wednesday at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Pancreatic Research. visit goncefuneralservice@verizon.net

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service
SEP
SEP
8
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service
SEP
SEP
9
Service
10:00 AM
Gonce Funeral Service
SEP
Funeral services provided by
Gonce Funeral Service
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
