William B. Durand
1937 - 2020
William Blanchard Durand, "Bill", 83, of Severna Park, MD died on Friday, October 30 in Pasadena, MD. Born on July 29, 1937 in Rahway, NJ to the late Edwin M. and Genevieve L. Durand, Bill earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University in 1960. He served in the U.S. Army as a Medevac pilot and retired as a Major after more than twenty-four years of service. During his time serving his country he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters and the Air Medal (30th AWD) among others. After retirement from the Army, he worked at Annapolis RV for many years. Bill is survived by his wife, Doris Briley Durand of Brightview Severna Park; his daughters, Amy Durand of Powderly, TX, Joanna Durand of New York, NY, Kathryn Durand of Benbrook, TX and Elizabeth Durand of Annapolis, MD and his grandsons, William and Joseph Black, Jack Eastman and Dylan Durand. Graveside service and interment with military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be made online at KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 31, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Uncle Bill. Our thoughts and prayers to Aunt Doris and cousins Amy, Joanna, Katheryn and Elizabeth.
Love and sympathy, Jeannette, Rob, Jordan, Skyler and Audrey Hayes
Jeannette Hayes
Family
