William Morris Brooks, known by his family and friends as Billy or Bill, was born on May 28, 1945 to Alline and Loby Brooks of Glen Burnie, Maryland. William leaves behind: his beloved wife of 47 years, Mary; their two daughters, Stacey and Kimberly; his grandsons, Khalil and Mikal; his great grandchildren, Jordyn, Kiara and Kayden; his brother and sister Royce and Nancy; and a host of relatives and friends. After graduating from Anne Arundel County Public Schools, William joined the army in 1967. He was a supply specialist and Squad leader in Quick Reaction Force attached to the 728 MP Company in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War where he completed tours of duty in Okinawa and Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1970. After his Army service, William began a career in law enforcement by becoming one of the first federal officers in the Cleveland VA Medical Center. He met and fell in love with his wife Mary, who also worked at the VA hospital and they were married after a short, whirlwind romance. William's career lasted 4 decades and included a promotion to Police Chief at the VA Medical Center in Baltimore in 1980, a promotion to the Office of Personnel Management as head of physical security in 1984, a promotion to Precinct Commander at the Naval Medical Center in 2003 and from 2005 until retirement, he took on the title of Anti-terrorism officer, where he was in charge of overseeing physical security for Naval installations in Maryland, Virginia and DC. After retiring, William enjoyed the leisure time he did not always have during his very busy career. He spent his time, perfecting his chess game, listening to music and visiting family and friends. The family will receive visitors at Simplicity Cremation and Funeral Services at 244 8th Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD 21061, Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 6 to 9 pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 20, 2019