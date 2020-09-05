1/
William "Bill" Bryson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
02/27/1928 - 09/02/2020 William ("Bill") Bryson, Sr. passed away at 12:55am on Wednesday, September 2. A native of Pittsburgh and a fan of birch beer and hoagies, in his 20 years in the Army and Air Force, Bill traveled the world and ultimately settled in the Glen Burnie/Pasadena area, where he would spend the rest of his long life. In civilian life, he was a friend and favorite of everyone who met him, a father who was always there for his children, a grandfather who was always there for his grandchildren, a role model for all, and the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 911at Point Pleasant Elementary School. Bill is survived by his three adult children (Deb, Bill Jr. and Fran), seven grandchildren (Chris, Eric, Emily, Abby, Darby, Andy and Katie), and by his longtime love of 37 years (Pat). A memorial service will be held in the coming months to celebrate the life of this extraordinary man.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved