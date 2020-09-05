02/27/1928 - 09/02/2020 William ("Bill") Bryson, Sr. passed away at 12:55am on Wednesday, September 2. A native of Pittsburgh and a fan of birch beer and hoagies, in his 20 years in the Army and Air Force, Bill traveled the world and ultimately settled in the Glen Burnie/Pasadena area, where he would spend the rest of his long life. In civilian life, he was a friend and favorite of everyone who met him, a father who was always there for his children, a grandfather who was always there for his grandchildren, a role model for all, and the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 911at Point Pleasant Elementary School. Bill is survived by his three adult children (Deb, Bill Jr. and Fran), seven grandchildren (Chris, Eric, Emily, Abby, Darby, Andy and Katie), and by his longtime love of 37 years (Pat). A memorial service will be held in the coming months to celebrate the life of this extraordinary man.



