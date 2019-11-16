William "Bill" Coleman DeLawder, 91, of Severna Park passed away on October 26, 2019. Bill was born on July 8, 1928 in Ellicott City, Maryland to the late Cass and Minnie DeLawder. He honorably served as a Sergeant in the US Army Air Corp. Bill enjoyed oil painting, hunting, golf, and carpentry. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gladys V. DeLawder; his children, Deborah Pearson, Bruce and Karla DeLawder, Donna and Dave Helowicz and Brian and Ann DeLawder; his grandchildren, Will McFarland, Victoria Green, Emily Urps, Allison Helowicz, Christina Helowicz, Brad DeLawder, Scott DeLawder and Kelly DeLawder. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 23rd at 11 AM. For further information, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019