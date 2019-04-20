William C. "Beef Jerky Chuck" Everett was born in Baltimore on December 29, 1950. He left Baltimore in 1978 and moved to Pasadena where he has lived ever since. A carpenter by trade, Chuck enjoyed bartering at Flea Markets, Cooking, making and selling his home made beef jerky and caring for animals.He is preceded in death by his mother Betty Stouffer (nee Everett) his step-father Gordon Stouffer and his sister Betsy Stouffer. Chuck is survived by his wife Diana L. Everett (nee Newhouse) of Pasadena, a daughter Lori Everett of Georgia, brother Gordon Stouffer of Joppatowne, MD, sisters DeAnna Della Noce of Gulfport, FL and Deborah Ferguson of Northfield, NJ Mr. Everett passed away peacefully at Baltimore Washington Medical Center on April 16, 2019 after being in declining health for several years. Friends may call on the family Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019