Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. Everett. View Sign

William C. "Beef Jerky Chuck" Everett was born in Baltimore on December 29, 1950. He left Baltimore in 1978 and moved to Pasadena where he has lived ever since. A carpenter by trade, Chuck enjoyed bartering at Flea Markets, Cooking, making and selling his home made beef jerky and caring for animals.He is preceded in death by his mother Betty Stouffer (nee Everett) his step-father Gordon Stouffer and his sister Betsy Stouffer. Chuck is survived by his wife Diana L. Everett (nee Newhouse) of Pasadena, a daughter Lori Everett of Georgia, brother Gordon Stouffer of Joppatowne, MD, sisters DeAnna Della Noce of Gulfport, FL and Deborah Ferguson of Northfield, NJ Mr. Everett passed away peacefully at Baltimore Washington Medical Center on April 16, 2019 after being in declining health for several years. Friends may call on the family Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

William C. "Beef Jerky Chuck" Everett was born in Baltimore on December 29, 1950. He left Baltimore in 1978 and moved to Pasadena where he has lived ever since. A carpenter by trade, Chuck enjoyed bartering at Flea Markets, Cooking, making and selling his home made beef jerky and caring for animals.He is preceded in death by his mother Betty Stouffer (nee Everett) his step-father Gordon Stouffer and his sister Betsy Stouffer. Chuck is survived by his wife Diana L. Everett (nee Newhouse) of Pasadena, a daughter Lori Everett of Georgia, brother Gordon Stouffer of Joppatowne, MD, sisters DeAnna Della Noce of Gulfport, FL and Deborah Ferguson of Northfield, NJ Mr. Everett passed away peacefully at Baltimore Washington Medical Center on April 16, 2019 after being in declining health for several years. Friends may call on the family Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral Home Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home

421 Crain Highway, S.E.

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

410-766-2200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close