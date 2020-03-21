William Joseph "Bill" Conroy, Jr., 76, of Crofton, MD died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home. Born June 25, 1943 and raised in Drexel Hill, PA, he was the son of the late William J. Conroy and Jean Conroy. Bill grew up in the Philadelphia area and attended Monsignor Bonner High School. Subsequently, he attended, then, LaSalle College on a swimming scholarship. After graduation, he served in the United States Army. An accomplished athlete, he was selected to join the U.S. Army Pentathlon team and competed in various international events. After his military service, Bill ventured into a long and successful career as an account executive for various companies serving both the private and government sectors. Bill was a devout Catholic and served in many ways at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Crofton. He also devoted time to outreach services with local homeless. Throughout his life, Bill remained a competitive athlete, running in races with the Annapolis Striders, Boston Marathons, and triathlons. A lifelong swimmer, he participated in Chesapeake Bay Swims, a relay swim of the English Channel, and swam every morning with his good friends at the Arundel Swim Center. His family will remember him as a dedicated husband, a playful father and an inspirational athlete. His nieces and nephews will remember him as their fun Uncle Billy. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife Lee. Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Pillion Conroy; his children, Michael B. Conroy, Georgia C. Conroy (Ron), and Michael J. Matzko (Kara); sister, Christine Smith; grandchildren Sofia Saccoccio, and Reed M. Matzko; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private, with a Memorial Service in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Direct Relief, 6100 Wallace Becknell Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93117.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020