William "Timmy" T. Coursey, Sr., 61, a lifelong resident of Pasadena, MD, died on August 19, 2019 in Annapolis. Mr. Coursey was born on May 7, 1958 in Easton, MD to the late William and Virgie Coursey. For the past 12 years, he worked as a construction foreman at Potomac Valley. His hobbies included swimming, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Coursey is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy M. Coursey. He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Darlene Coursey; sons, William Timmy Coursey, Jr. and Billy Grube (Melissa); daughter, Renee Grube Welck; brother, Bill Coursey, Jr.; sisters, Carolyn Wilson, Ginny Gowan, and Debbie Hussey; 6 grandchildren. Friends may visit on Saturday, August 24 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will begin at 8 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or BARCS, 301 Stockholm Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019