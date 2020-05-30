William (Bill) D. Merica 71 born July 9, 1948 died May 24, 2020 at Stella Maris Hospice facility from a 3 year battle with lung cancer that had metastasized to his brain. He worked for Bell-Atlantic phone company for many, many years. He was a Marine and a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a very kind man with a huge heart. He loved his dogs, the Ravens, and country and bluegrass music. He is preceded in death by his mother Ida Marie Merica, his father Glenwood Forest Merica, and his brother Glenie Merica. He is survived by his sisters Cheryl Mallon and Sandy Duke. He is also survived by his beloved children Tracey Kerr and Jeff Merica and grandchildren Isabell and Ryan.



