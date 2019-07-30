William Franklin "Bill" Darnell, Jr., age 89, a 37 year resident of Annapolis, died July 28. Born in Phoebus, VA on July 2, 1930, Bill was a GM and VP at High's of Washington from 1956-1973. He then became an owner at High's of Baltimore before retiring in 2012. He was a longtime member of Heritage Baptist Church where he served for over 20 years as the finance chairman. His hobbies included fishing and golf. Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Powell Darnell; sons William S. (Susan) Darnell of Dayton, MD and Brian L. (Kendra) Darnell of Annapolis; brothers Ronald B. Darnell and Richard L. Darnell, both of Newport News, VA; sister Linda Thomas of Florida; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas B. Darnell, who died in 1990. A memorial service will be held in the near future at Heritage Baptist Church, 1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. Please call the church or check for details at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be made to Heritage Baptist Church.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 30, 2019