William F. Dehn, Sr. of Severna Park, MD - mechanic, engineer, inventor and all-around good guy - died August 5, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, and after many escapes from several intensive care units and other inpatient admissions, always very much against doctors' orders. Born August 27, 1936, in Baltimore, MD to John F. and Naomi Dehn, Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mieko ("Eddico") Dehn, daughters Melissa and Naomi Dehn, sons Lloyd (Karen), Bill Jr. (Stacey) and Marion Dehn (Jody), grandchildren Bill, Christina, Charles, Casey (Alex), Riley, Chelsea, Nathan (Ros), Katie and Darious, great-granddaughter Kennedy, and his little dog, Fonzie. He was pre-deceased by one son, Robert Lee Dehn. A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Cape St. Claire clubhouse at 1223 River Bay Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409, from 11AM to 2PM.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019