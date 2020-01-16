The Capital Gazette

William "Billy" Dowell

Guest Book
  • "Chris, Very sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathy to..."
    - Shelley King-Curry
  • "Chris I am very sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies..."
    - Norma Fitzhugh
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May God wrap his arms around..."
    - Priscilla Graves
Service Information
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD
20736
(410)-257-6181
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Episcopal Church.
Obituary
William Albert "Billy" Dowell, 85, a lifelong resident of Sunderland passed away January 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy June Dowell and siblings Leroy Dowell, Jeanette King, Virginia Sheckells, Doris Gibson, and Mildred Phipps. He is survived by his sons Randy S. Dowell (Ann), Bryan K. Dowell (Pat) and Chris S. Dowell (Jill) and grandsons Austen, Rowan, and Josh Dowell. Friends may call on Friday, January 17 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at All Saints Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations in Billy's name may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or Calvert Hospice.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
