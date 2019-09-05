William H. Dusman, 87, a resident of Edgewater, MD, died on August 28, 2019, in Annapolis, MD. Born March 14, 1932, in Hanover, PA, to the late Rosswell and Naomi Dusman, he retired from Anne Arundel Community College, where he previously held the position of Dean of Students. William is survived by his wife, Dona C. Dusman; his three children, Mark Dusman (Alfonso Acosta) of San Francisco, CA, Amy (Henry) Szymanski of Broomfield, CO, and Kirk (Dixie) Dusman of Severna Park, MD; grandsons, Joseph and Hank Szymanski of Broomfield, CO. Services and interment private. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019