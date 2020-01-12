Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward (Ed) Thompson. View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Send Flowers Obituary

William Edward (Ed) Thompson of Crofton, MD passed away on January 8, 2020. He was born to Gilbert and Lana Thompson in Fort Branch Indiana on July 30,1930. Ed received his BA in Physics/Chemistry in 1952 from Evansville College. He was inducted into the army in November 1953 and had the fortunate experience to work with the German scientists from Peenemunde at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville AL. Ed used the GI bill to continue his education and received his MS in Mathematical Statistics in 1956 and his PhD in Mathematics from Purdue University in 1959. He received a second masters in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Mexico in 1965. Ed's professional publications were in electrical engineering, physics, applied mathematics, mathematical statistics and electro-magnetic field theory. He retired from DIA in 2002. Ed is survived by his wife, Lois Thompson, his sons Bowlin (Buck) and Daniel, and his grandchildren, William (BJ), Jennifer and Susan. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Enoch Ray, his cousin Donny Gene and his first wife, Barbara Winkler. A private memorial service will be held for family at a later time. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to La Casa Homes assisted living in Annapolis MD for their compassionate care during the last several years of his life.

William Edward (Ed) Thompson of Crofton, MD passed away on January 8, 2020. He was born to Gilbert and Lana Thompson in Fort Branch Indiana on July 30,1930. Ed received his BA in Physics/Chemistry in 1952 from Evansville College. He was inducted into the army in November 1953 and had the fortunate experience to work with the German scientists from Peenemunde at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville AL. Ed used the GI bill to continue his education and received his MS in Mathematical Statistics in 1956 and his PhD in Mathematics from Purdue University in 1959. He received a second masters in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Mexico in 1965. Ed's professional publications were in electrical engineering, physics, applied mathematics, mathematical statistics and electro-magnetic field theory. He retired from DIA in 2002. Ed is survived by his wife, Lois Thompson, his sons Bowlin (Buck) and Daniel, and his grandchildren, William (BJ), Jennifer and Susan. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Enoch Ray, his cousin Donny Gene and his first wife, Barbara Winkler. A private memorial service will be held for family at a later time. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to La Casa Homes assisted living in Annapolis MD for their compassionate care during the last several years of his life. Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close