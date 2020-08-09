We are here to celebrate the amazing life of William "Mickey" Edward Tongue. He was born on May 26, 1933 to James Tongue and Adele Wright and went home on March 23, 2020. He was married to the love of her life, Alma "Mike" Philomena Watlington Tongue for 64 years who preceded him on October 15, 2018. Mickey attended St. Mary's Catholic Colored School and Bates High School. He served our country in the United States Army for three years. He worked at Zelko's as a locksmith and at Hyatt Reality as a property manager. Mickey supported St. Mary's Catholic Church as an usher for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbia Annapolis Council 1384 and the American Legion. Mickey absolutely loved traveling and his favorite places were Jamaica, Aruba and Florida; to visit his grand & great grandchildren. He was an avid bowler winning many awards over the years and enjoyed playing golf. But most of all he loved spending time with family, especially his grand and great grandchildren and friends. He raised 7 children; Darline Marsh (David), Carl Tongue, David Tongue (deceased), Garry Tongue, Steven Tongue (Janice), DeNise Newson, Angela Tongue, Linda Tongue (daughter-in-law) and Don Ward (surrogate son); 7 grandchildren: Tynica Efferson (Joseph), Sarah Daniels (Michael), Garry Tongue, Jr (Ashley), Gordon Tongue, Gabriel Tongue, Damian Tongue and Samantha Tongue; 5 great grandchildren: Savannah Daniels, Leah Tongue, Maddox Daniels, Maya Tongue and Artemis Tongue. There is a 6th great grandchild on the way (Michael & Sarah Daniels). He leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. A Mass will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville MD 21032.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store