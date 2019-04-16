William F. Coenen, USMC, retired, age 78, of Crofton, died April 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Lt. Col. Coenen is survived by his wife Patricia Coenen, and four children, Kevin (Marie) Coenen, Jennifer Coenen, Kate (Jason) Parks, and Molly Royalty. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Andrew Parks, Willa Coenen, Matthew Parks, Peter Coenen, Ryan Parks, and Michael Parks. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School in New York, and held a BA in Economics from St. Francis College of Pennsylvania, and an MA in Education from Pepperdine University. Lt. Col. Coenen served in the United States Marine Corps for 22 years, including two tours in Vietnam, retiring in 1983. He served in various Command and Staff Assignments in Infantry, Artillery, Logistics, Communications, and Intelligence units of the Fleet Marine Forces. He was the recipient of the Legion of Merit, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with V, Army Commendation Medal, and the Combat Action Ribbon. After his retirement from the Marine Corps, Lt. Col. Coenen continued to serve his country with the National Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency. After retiring from public service, he took up an interest in screenwriting, most notably co-authoring the film "A Clear and Present Danger" with his writing partner, Don Stewart. Bill also enjoyed St. Francis College sports, and spending time with his grandchildren, and loved the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where he had a second home. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1800 Seton Drive, Crofton, MD. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, 909 N. Washington Street, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314 or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl Memphis TN 38105. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary