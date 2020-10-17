1/1
William F. Lins Jr.
1925 - 2020
William Frederick Lins, Jr., 95, of Pasadena, formerly of Linthicum, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Severna Park. Bill was born on March 4, 1925, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Naomi and William Lins, Sr. He served his country proudly as a Tech Sergeant in the Army Air Corps during World War II, flying 50 missions in a B-25 over the Pacific Theater. After returning from the war, Bill worked for the Maryland State Highway Administration for 40 years, earning his position as Deputy Chief Bureau for Highway Development. He was a member of Marley United Methodist Church and enjoyed time on the water fishing and crabbing, golfing, he traveled to forty-seven states and abroad, and was an avid reader. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his devoted wife of 52 years, Margaret J. Lins, and six siblings. He is survived by his dear companion, Betty Muhl; his beloved children, Linda J. Disney and her Husband Donald, Jeffrey W. Lins and his Wife Brenda, and William F. Lins, III and his Wife Terri; his cherished grandchildren, Shannon, Sarah, Elizabeth, Michael, Jessica, and Tiffany; his eight loving great-grandchildren; his dear sister, Betty Patrick; and numerous nieces & nephews. A Private service will be held for immediate family only. Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. To offer condolences to the Lins family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 17, 2020.
