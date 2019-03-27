Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Flohr Jr.. View Sign

William Linwood Flohr, Jr., 66, a lifelong resident of Pasadena, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center."Rusty" or "Capt", as he was affectionately known, was born on May 22,1952 in Baltimore to the late Rosa and William L. Flohr, Sr.Bill Flohr spent his early 20's working on the marine biology research vessel Annandale. From 1976 to his retirement in 2014, Bill managed Inner Harbor Marina and then Inner Harbor East Marina of Baltimore. Post-retirement, Bill could almost always be found creating sculptures at the art studio. He also loved to spend his free time with friends and family. His other hobbies included art, attending art shows, Harley Davidsons, music, and all things nautical. Bill is survived by his children Brandon and Courtney Flohr, daughter-in-law Diane Flohr, soon to be son-in-law Adam Zeleny, and beloved grandchildren Grace and Fiona. He is also survived by his sister Joyce Racheotes, brother-in-law Greg Racheotes, and former wife Peggy Flohr. Bill will be remembered by family and friends as a caring, loving, and creative soul. Share your stories of remembrance at a celebration of life, led by Pastor Rodney Harris, on Saturday, March 30, from 12:00 to 3:00 PM at Two Rivers in Pasadena, MD.

