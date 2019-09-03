William "Willie" C. Fowble, 71, a lifelong resident of Davidsonville, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Willie was born on October 25, 1947, in Washington, D.C. to the late Marvin and Mae Fowble. He proudly served his country in the US Army and worked in the office of the Sgt. of Arms in the US Senate. Willie's interests included; fishing, hunting, singing Karaoke and he was an avid fan of the Redskins, Nationals, and Capitals. He also enjoyed playing slot machines, traveling, learning about history and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Carol. Willie is survived by his wife of 12 years, Sandra Fowble, his children; Ryan Fowble of Camden, NC, Jamie Stevens and her husband Paul of Orlando, Fl and Jessica Hendricks and her husband Richard of Queenstown, MD, his siblings, Marvin, Wayne and Janice, and his grandchildren, Emily, Olivia, Reagan, Jaylynn and Liam. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Willie's life on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 1 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1850 York Rd., Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019