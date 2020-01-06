Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Fraser of Edgewater, MD passed away on December 31, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center after a short illness. An Annapolis area icon affectionately known as "Pops", Bill was born in Washington, DC in 1942. After graduating from Anacostia High School in 1959, Bill accepted a position as an apprentice machinist at Harry Diamond Laboratories, now known as the Army Research Lab, and began an almost 60-year distinguished career as a U.S. Army Special Programs designer, inventor, manufacturer, fabricator, and production expert. Bill was a valued team member who mentored numerous young technicians and engineers. His knowledge of mechanical fabrication processes was unsurpassed, establishing a reputation as the technician who could do anything. He was recognized on numerous occasions for his accomplishments and received the prestigious U.S. Army Research Laboratory Technician of the Year Award in 2000. His contributions were significant, and served to ensure the success of U.S. military operations and protect the lives of U.S. service men and women. Bill was a unique and likeable character known for his sense of humor. His kindness and generosity touched many, and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Outside of work, Bill had many interests. He was always the go-to-guy for answers to a myriad of questions on how things worked and how they should be repaired. He was an accomplished amateur architect and home designer who built his own beautiful home. He enjoyed traveling, going to the movies, nighttime trips to the gym, and collecting coins and scale model cars. Lastly, he was also a renowned trivia player at Middleton Tavern's Monday night trivia challenges. All of those interests, however, were surpassed many times over by a deep love for his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, and lovable, fun-loving Grandad. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace Fraser and his beloved son, Kurt. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 56 years, Rosemary (Twig); his sons, Keith (Lorraine) and Kris (Amy); his sister, Donna Cantor (John Pinney); his brother-in-law, John Thomas (Eileen); and his seven grandchildren who he was so proud of: Logan, Bailey, Elise, Christopher, Taylor, Jack, and Brody. He also leaves behind an extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and many GOOD friends. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill to Fish For A Cure AAMC Foundation to benefit the DeCesaris Cancer Institute at 2000 Medical Parkway Belcher Pavilion, Suite 604, Annapolis, MD 21401.

