William Joseph Glaccum, Jr., age 88, of Laurel, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Suburban Hospital, Bethesda.Born October 9, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late William Joseph Glaccum, Sr. and Agnes Townsend Glacuum. He was the loving husband of 44 years to Carolyn Anne Riesner Glaccum.William had retired as a revenue agent from the IRS after 35 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He had served as a Boy Scout leader and coached several sports with the Bowie Boys and Girls Club.Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Brendan M. Glaccum of Fayetteville, AR and Devon P. Glaccum of Annapolis.He was predeceased by brother Thomas Glaccum and sister Phyllis D'Angelo.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 11am to 12noon at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD where a catholic prayer service will follow at 12noon at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville.

6416 Sykesville Road

Sykesville , MD 21784

