Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and daughter, after suffering age related complications from a previous traumatic brain injury. He was born in Baltimore, MD and was preceded in death by his father William Henry Seuss, his mother Sylvia A. Kearney, step-father Edward Kearney, and his brother Bruce L. Seuss. Before marrying the love of his life, he grew up in Anne Arundel County, went to Glen Burnie High School and attended Anne Arundel Community College. He was a Sargent in the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served his country in the Vietnam War. Before his retirement in 1982, he spent his professional career leading a private investigation and security firm. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret "Kay" Seuss, his daughter, Alyssa Komin (Seuss), son in law Jeffrey L. Komin of Ellicott City, MD, his three beloved grandchildren, Taylor Venizelos, Jordan Komin, Jackson Komin, and his brother Gregory A. Seuss of Berlin, MD. He will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date along with a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to the University of Maryland Medical System – Shock Trauma or Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation. He was passionate for both groups as they were instrumental in his survival and recovery the past 37 years.



