William Henry Dierdorff died on June 11, 2020 at 93 years old. He was born in New London, CT on February 22, 1927. He came from a Navy family and moved frequently throughout his childhood, moving to Hawaii aboard a troop transport, the USS William Ward Burrows, which was commanded by his father. At the age of 14 he observed the attack on Pearl Harbor from their home in Alewa Heights north of Honolulu. Bill moved to Annapolis in January 1942. He enlisted in the Navy in February 1945 and served on the USS Noa DD-841 until August 1946. After the war he attended University of CA, Santa Barbara with his older brother, Ross. Bill eventually made his way to Berkeley CA where he worked for many years at the University of CA Berkeley's library photo services department before returning to settle in Annapolis. Bill was well known and liked by the merchants and neighbors of Maryland Avenue. His family will always remember Bill's unique sense of humor, his love of books, photography and jazz piano, and finally, his fondness for cats. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Lovell Dierdorff, and his many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family extends sincere gratitude to the staffs of Assisted Living Well Compassionate Care in Millersvile MD and the Hospice of the Chesapeake for their kind and loving care.



