William Henry Dierdorff
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Henry Dierdorff died on June 11, 2020 at 93 years old. He was born in New London, CT on February 22, 1927. He came from a Navy family and moved frequently throughout his childhood, moving to Hawaii aboard a troop transport, the USS William Ward Burrows, which was commanded by his father. At the age of 14 he observed the attack on Pearl Harbor from their home in Alewa Heights north of Honolulu. Bill moved to Annapolis in January 1942. He enlisted in the Navy in February 1945 and served on the USS Noa DD-841 until August 1946. After the war he attended University of CA, Santa Barbara with his older brother, Ross. Bill eventually made his way to Berkeley CA where he worked for many years at the University of CA Berkeley's library photo services department before returning to settle in Annapolis. Bill was well known and liked by the merchants and neighbors of Maryland Avenue. His family will always remember Bill's unique sense of humor, his love of books, photography and jazz piano, and finally, his fondness for cats. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Lovell Dierdorff, and his many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family extends sincere gratitude to the staffs of Assisted Living Well Compassionate Care in Millersvile MD and the Hospice of the Chesapeake for their kind and loving care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved