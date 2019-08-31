Mr. William John Pierson, Sr. was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 4, 1933. He lived in Anne Arundel County since 1952. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as an airplane mechanic for United Airlines for 40 years. Mr. Pierson was an active member of Rejoice Fellowship Church, the Glen Burnie Moose Lodge, Chesapeake Radio Control Club, Retired United Airlines Employee Club and Anne Arundel Historical Society. In his free time, Mr. Pierson enjoyed photography, radio controlled airplanes and mechanical repairs for himself and others. Mr. William J. Pierson, Sr. passed away at Baltimore Washington Medical Center on August 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his caring parents Gladys and James Goyena, his loving wife Lois (Owens) Pierson and his sister Marilyn Pierson Cluff. Left to cherish his memory is his son William John Pierson, Jr. and wife Kimberly of Severn and brother-in-law Charles Owens, Jr. of Glen Burnie. Friends may call on the family Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM with funeral services on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at 12 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Online condolences can be made at www.kirkleyrudduckfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019