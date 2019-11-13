William "Billy" J. Seibert, 80, of The Villages, Florida passed away November 7, 2019 at The Villages Hospice House, The Villages, FL. He was the husband of Phyllis Seibert for 44 years. Billy was born in Eckhart Mines, Maryland the son of William and Cecelia Seibert. He spent most of his life as a teacher and coach. Billy is survived by his wife Phyllis Seibert and his children Michael Hodges (Grace Hodges), Kathryn Nicolson (Philip Nicholson), Julie Armstrong (Chris Armstrong) and his four grandchildren Timothy Hodges, Caitlyn Hodges, Kelsey Armstrong and Jessica Armstrong. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 8:30 AM at St. Timothy's Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019