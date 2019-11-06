William Charles Jackson, a resident of Davidsonville, MD passed away on October 30, 2019. Bill was born to Frederick and Pauline Jackson on July 5, 1931 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and raised with his older brother, James, in Oakwood and Centerville, Ohio. Bill graduated from Centerville High School in 1950 and from the University of Cincinnati's College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1956. While at UC, he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity After serving 2 years in the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Bill earned his architectural registration. He was a partner in the Cincinnati firm Champlin/Haupt Architects until 1979. He returned to MD to join the architectural firm, RTKL where he practiced until 2000 as a Principal. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy M. Spiesman, of Davidsonville; devoted father of Jon T. Jackson, Lori Kallis Crawford (Dave); cherished grandfather of Christopher Jackson, Patricia Kallis and John Kallis; and dear brother to James Jackson. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn Jackson. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:30-8:00 pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to: Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Attn: Development Office, 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 or (https://www.horsesthatheal.org/volunteer-at-mtr/how-to-get-involved/) Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Department for the Care of the Building Fund at Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019