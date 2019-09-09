William John Frankhouser, a long time resident of Annapolis, MD, died Monday September 2, 2019 in Leesburg, VA at the age of 97. He was born in Uniontown. PA on 9/13/1921. He worked for Amoco Oil Company for 40 years. Early on, he was transferred to Annapolis where he met his wife, Dorothy Bullen. They were married on September 20, 1947. He served 4 years in the US Army during WWII. In retirement he moved to Ocala, FL where he enjoyed the warmth, golf and travel. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Joseph. He is survived by his wife of 71 years and his three daughters, Dorothy Campbell of Port St. Lucie, FL, Barbara Cornell (Dave) of Lexington Park, MD and Teresa Grant (Sam) of Purcellville, VA. In addition, he has 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A mass of Christian burial will be at a future date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019