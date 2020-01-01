The Capital Gazette

William John Wirth, 76, of Glen Burnie, passed away at his home on December 23, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Eugene and Ruth Wirth. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1961where he played lacrosse and basketball. William served in the United States Air Force and worked for Westinghouse / Northrup Grumman as an airplane mechanic until retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and friends and watching the Ravens. William is survived by his devoted wife, Linda; loving sons, William and Michael Wirth; beloved daughter-in-law, Stacey; and his cherished grandchildren, Damian and Devin Wirth. Arrangements were handled by Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, PA.
