Bill Bennett, 88, of Edgewater passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born on May 1, 1932 in Washington , DC to the late William K. Bennett Jr. and Ellen Belle Bennett. Bill worked for American Airlines for 35 years. He was an avid sailor and enjoyed spending time sailing on his Cat Boat, Cheshire. His other interests were building model boats and airplanes. Bill is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Bennett, of 67 years, his children, Cathy Neff (John), Susan Hall (Ken) and daughter-in-law, Donna Bennett He is predeceased by his son, William K. Bennett IV (Ken). Bill is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.



