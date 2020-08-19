1/1
William K. (Bill) Bennett III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Bennett, 88, of Edgewater passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born on May 1, 1932 in Washington , DC to the late William K. Bennett Jr. and Ellen Belle Bennett. Bill worked for American Airlines for 35 years. He was an avid sailor and enjoyed spending time sailing on his Cat Boat, Cheshire. His other interests were building model boats and airplanes. Bill is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Bennett, of 67 years, his children, Cathy Neff (John), Susan Hall (Ken) and daughter-in-law, Donna Bennett He is predeceased by his son, William K. Bennett IV (Ken). Bill is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved