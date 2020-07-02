William M. Kaufman, Ph.D. a licensed clinical psychologist from Annapolis passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Dr. Kaufman who practiced multiple modalities, received his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and his Master's and Doctorate from the University of Chicago. He also held a Master's in Counseling from the University of West Virginia. A licensed clinical psychotherapist, Dr. Kaufman has published in the Journal Research in Education, delivered papers at multiple conferences throughout the world and received the prestigious Mellon Foundation Grant to deliver a paper on world education in Rio de Janeiro. He is the author of multiple books including The Transforming Power of Illness for which he received grants from The Lifebridge Foundation to support his research. Dr. Kaufman worked extensively with "at risk" youth through his work with incarcerated juveniles at the Jennifer Road Juvenile Detention Center in Annapolis, MD. To augment his already extensive training, Dr. Kaufman completed advanced training in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) which is especially useful for PTSD and other conditions of trauma which supplemented his work with at risk youth. William Kaufman contributed to the betterment of life through his profession, his music (he played the violin and harp) and his respect for his fellow man. He is survived by his Mother, Mae Kaufman, two brothers, Gerald and Stephen and his nephew Jason Kaufman who live in New York.



