William Kenneth "Ken" Robinson gained his place in Heaven while at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 83. Ken was born March 24, 1937 in McCoole, MD; son of the late Luther Robinson and Elsie Bowman. He was a longtime resident of Pasadena, MD since 1974 and a devoted parishioner of St. Jane Frances De Chantal Catholic Church. Ken grew up in Keyser, WV, where he attended Keyser High School and worked at Dick's Bowling Alley, manually setting up the bowling pins. In 1955, he sought opportunity and moved to Baltimore, MD, where he eventually met the love of his life. Ken worked for a decade at Montgomery Ward, served honorably in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, and was a soldier in the Army Reserve during the 1960s. In 1965, he went on to work for Kessler's Bakery as their Delivery Truck Mechanic, followed by 40 years as the reliable Parts Manager at Chesapeake Ford Truck. But above all, Ken was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, brother-in-law, and friend. In his spare time, Ken enjoyed spending time with his family, in particular, his grandchildren. He cherished the friendships he made as a member of the Stoney Creek Seniors Club and the Stoney Creek Democratic Club. Ken enjoyed birdwatching, traveling, creating train gardens, and was an avid fan of West Virginia University Football. He was a skilled carpenter, whose proudest accomplishment was building the Pasadena home that his children were raised in. Ken's faith in God was at the forefront of everything he did, and he started off each morning by praying and reading his Bible. Ken is survived by his beautiful bride of 57 years, Charlotte Robinson, of Pasadena, MD; daughter, Teresa Weinschenk and her husband Thomas, of Eldersburg, MD; daughter, Gail Zepp and her husband Robert II, of Pasadena, MD; sisters, Elizabeth Poole and Louise Tuttle, of Gaylord, MI; and grandchildren, Rebecca Bamundo and her husband Mark, of Columbia, MD; Holly Weinschenk, of Baltimore, MD; and Ashley Zepp and Robbie Zepp, of Pasadena, MD. Arrangements were entrusted to Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Due to current events, Ken's family requests a private visitation and service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m. The funeral service will also be livestreamed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Ken to the Division of Pediatric Oncology at Johns Hopkins Children's Center (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/children
