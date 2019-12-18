William S. Klopatch, Jr., age 60, a 42 year resident of Gambrills, died December 15, 2019. Born October 18, 1959, William attended the University of Maryland and worked for the US Army at the Fort Meade bowling alley before retiring after 20 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, was an avid train collector and he made his own model airplanes. He loved spending time with his beloved beagles Frisky and Abbey and he was a huge fan of Maryland Terrapin athletics. Preceded in death by his parents, William S. and Zetta Klopatch, and his sister, Phyllis J. Klopatch, William is survived by his aunt, Helen T. Murphy of Timonium; and his cousins, Karen (Christian) Jensen of Denton, Thomas (Terri) Murphy of Chester and Kathy (Bobby) Blue of Towson. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Fields, 1070 Cecil Avenue South, Millersville, MD 21108, with inurnment to follow in the church cemetery.

