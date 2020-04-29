Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William L. Calderhead. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. William L. Calderhead, 93, a 61-year resident of Annapolis and a retired Naval Academy professor, passed away on April 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Born February 9, 1927 in Atlantic City, NJ, to William Calderhead and Janette Ormintha Figard, he taught at the Naval Academy from 1959 until his retirement in 1991. His students included Roger Staubach (Heisman Trophy winner in 1963) and Pat Donnelly (football and lacrosse player; first Naval Academy graduate to be an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship winner). William taught history and economics, including economic history, world civilization, and naval history. His research interests extended across naval history, colonial America, and Maryland history, but his specialty was the study of slavery in Maryland during the first half of the nineteenth century. Economists Robert Fogel and Stanley L. Engerman, cited his research in their controversial Time on the Cross: The Economics of American Negro Slavery (1974), arguing that slavery, rather than being a withering institution on the eve of the Civil War, was economically viable. William earned three degrees from the University of Pennsylvania: bachelor's (1949), master's (1951), and doctoral (1955). He began his teaching career at Severn School in Severna Park, MD, in 1952, where some of his eighth-graders that year would be college seniors when he encountered them again at the start of his Naval Academy teaching career in 1959. He was an enthusiastic Navy sports fan, often volunteering as timekeeper for the wrestling team, coached by his friend Ed Perry. He also served as civilian faculty advisor for the women's track team, 1987-1991. Drafted into the U.S. Army on July 19, 1945, William later served in the 441st Counter Intelligence Corps Detachment in Kobe, Japan, investigating subversive activities during the U.S. Occupation. The Army had sent him to Yale University during 1945-46 for intensive Japanese language training. He left the Army in September 1947. William is survived by his wife of 67 years Margaret E. Calderhead, son William J. Calderhead, three daughters, Nancy M. Gurtshaw, Elizabeth R. Tuma, and Janet I. Lapham, and seven grandsons, John A. Gurtshaw, Matthew R. Gurtshaw, Christopher W. Gurtshaw, Joseph P. Gurtshaw, Kevin G. Lapham, Craig W. Lapham, and Laith W. Tuma. A private burial will occur at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville on May 1. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be offered at JohnMTaylorFuneralHome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Yale University Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

