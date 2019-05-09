Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William L. Hamlin Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Hamlin, Jr 63, transitioned on April 8, 2019. As a resident of Severna Park, Billy or Ham as his friends called him was a star running back for the Severna Park Falcons in 1971, 72 & 73. He was all County and also set records in track & field. He enlisted in the Air Force and served in the 1st Gulf War. After separating from the military, he continued his career with Brown & Root Industrial Services. This allowed him to travel and work in many foreign countries. He finally settled down to live in Hungary.He is survived by his loving wife Zsuzsanna of Juta, Hungary, and his children Matthew, Benjamin, Dorothy, Jasmine, William III, Martin, Sheree and Sameeh. Also survived by his mother Margaret Parker of Severna Park; Siblings, Sharon Bates, Chandra Parker, Aaron Hamlin, Roderick Quick, Racine Bailey, Patricia Dunn and a host of aunts, cousins & grandchildrenA memorial service will be held on Thursday May 16, 11am at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church. 689 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park Md. 21146

William Hamlin, Jr 63, transitioned on April 8, 2019. As a resident of Severna Park, Billy or Ham as his friends called him was a star running back for the Severna Park Falcons in 1971, 72 & 73. He was all County and also set records in track & field. He enlisted in the Air Force and served in the 1st Gulf War. After separating from the military, he continued his career with Brown & Root Industrial Services. This allowed him to travel and work in many foreign countries. He finally settled down to live in Hungary.He is survived by his loving wife Zsuzsanna of Juta, Hungary, and his children Matthew, Benjamin, Dorothy, Jasmine, William III, Martin, Sheree and Sameeh. Also survived by his mother Margaret Parker of Severna Park; Siblings, Sharon Bates, Chandra Parker, Aaron Hamlin, Roderick Quick, Racine Bailey, Patricia Dunn and a host of aunts, cousins & grandchildrenA memorial service will be held on Thursday May 16, 11am at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church. 689 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park Md. 21146 Published in The Capital Gazette from May 9 to May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close