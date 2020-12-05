Mr. William L. Sprucebank was born in Baltimore on August 6, 1932 to the late George and Marie Sprucebank. After high school, Mr. Sprucebank proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. William moved from Baltimore to Glen Burnie forty years ago. He worked as a laborer for Western Electric for many years. In his free time, William enjoyed sports, traveling and seafood. He was a member of the American Legion Post# 40, Glen Burnie Lodge #213, Shriners, Improved Order of Red Men #19, and Scottish Rite. Mr. William L. Sprucebank passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on November 27, 2020. In addition to his parents, his brother John N. Sprucebank preceded William in death. Those left to cherish his memory are his nephews John N. Sprucebank Jr., David S. Sprucebank and wife Sharon, and R. Mark Sprucebank and wife Carol and many friends. William touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Friends may call on the family Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM with a service at 12:30 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Online condolences may be made at www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com